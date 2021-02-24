State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Ingevity worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ingevity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

