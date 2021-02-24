State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autohome by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATHM. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.