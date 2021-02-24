State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,243 shares of the software’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Altair Engineering worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -302.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,076,103.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,918.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755 shares in the company, valued at $229,468.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,009 shares of company stock worth $19,966,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

