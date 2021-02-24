State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,870 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Avient worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of AVNT opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

