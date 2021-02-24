State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,075 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BXS stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.