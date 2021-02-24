State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,479 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

