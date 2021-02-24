State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 1,204,605 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 288.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204,605 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $125,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,872. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

