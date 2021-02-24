State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 409,870 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,870 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $166,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. 1,024,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,894,698. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58.

