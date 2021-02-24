State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 92,639 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,639 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $76,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 633,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

