State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,545 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $133,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $2,325,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 77,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 286,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

