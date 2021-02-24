State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,470,899 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 159.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470,899 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 1.65% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $64,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 189,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,601. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

