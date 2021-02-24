State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,964,098 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $113,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. 766,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,087,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

