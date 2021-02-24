State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 464,262 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,262 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $129,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after acquiring an additional 746,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. The company had a trading volume of 170,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The stock has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

