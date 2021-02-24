State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $90.88. The company had a trading volume of 227,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,341. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

