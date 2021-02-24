State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,476 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $115,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,809,018. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

