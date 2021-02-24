State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437,207 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $97,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

PFE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 604,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,566,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

