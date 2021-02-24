State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $84.01 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $84,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,593. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

