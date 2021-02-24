State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 115,930 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.72. 64,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

