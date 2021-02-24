State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,929 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $59,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,394,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

