State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,677 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $71,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,758,000 after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,851. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

