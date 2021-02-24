State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 293,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,251,000. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $36.74 on Wednesday, hitting $735.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,764,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $827.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.