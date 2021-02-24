State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 341.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of CVS Health worth $79,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 20.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 36.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 107,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.26. 122,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

