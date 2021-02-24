State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 256.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,299,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531,807 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $68,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,877.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 2,221,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,517,641. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

