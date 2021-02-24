State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 54,186 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $102,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 606,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,997. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

