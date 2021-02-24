State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 236,668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $105,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 963,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

