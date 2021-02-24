State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $78,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $150,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 60.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.83. 432,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,157. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.