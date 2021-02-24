State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 151,935 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 151,935 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $187,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.15. The company had a trading volume of 318,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.69. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $425.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

