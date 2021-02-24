State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 21,450 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $20.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,091.44. 33,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,596. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,929.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,709.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

