State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 28,210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $136,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $553.49. 186,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,977. The firm has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.