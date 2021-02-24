State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 40,250 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of NIKE worth $113,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

