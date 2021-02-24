State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,983 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $65,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

Shares of NYSE UPS remained flat at $$160.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

