State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 10,895 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

