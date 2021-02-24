State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

