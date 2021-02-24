State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 102,875 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of VEON worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in VEON by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VEON by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 602,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.