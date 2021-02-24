State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 18,600 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Immunovant worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

