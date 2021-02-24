State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 3,095 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

