State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 76,600 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 312.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 180,005 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.
SRNE stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.