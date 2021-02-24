State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 54.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 78.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 591,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

