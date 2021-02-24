State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

