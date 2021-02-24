State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

