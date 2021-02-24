State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.81% of Duluth worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Duluth by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 442,467 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $396.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

