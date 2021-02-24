State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of MEDNAX worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

NYSE:MD opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

