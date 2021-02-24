State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBH. CIBC upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NYSE PBH opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

