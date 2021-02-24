State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,119 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RL opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

