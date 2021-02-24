State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 319,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:WRI opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

