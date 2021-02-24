State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.14 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after buying an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 44.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

