State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.22 Million Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of REGENXBIO worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

