State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.26 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of SSR Mining worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.