State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 405,686 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 114,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 72,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $325,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Several research firms have commented on YMAB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

