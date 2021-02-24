State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Renasant worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Renasant by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $2,262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

RNST stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,616,665 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

